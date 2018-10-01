Kansas woman’s plot to kill ex-husband was hatched in jail, documents say

An Olathe woman in jail for trying to kill her children plotted with a fellow prisoner to have her former husband killed, according to court documents released Friday.
Therese Irene Roever allegedly said that she would rather have her children in foster care than living with their father.
Roever, 30, was arrested and charged in February with attempted capital murder for allegedly giving her three children an overdose of medication.
In July, according to the newly released court documents, Roever’s former husband was contacted by a relative of another Johnson County jail inmate who told him that Therese Roever was looking for someone to kill him.
Roever’s former husband then contacted police.
Police interviewed the other prisoner, who said Roever asked if she knew anyone who had been in prison who would kill her ex-husband for pay.
“Ms. Roever was adamant that she wanted Mr. Roever out of the picture,” according to the document made public Friday. “Ms. Roever said she would rather die in prison or have the kids go to foster care, than have her ex-husband get the kids.”
The other inmate told police that Roever provided her with his address, phone number and vehicle description. Roever said she wanted the other inmate’s son to do it, according to the allegations.
The inmate’s son visited Roever at the jail on Sept. 2. The meeting was secretly recorded, according to court documents.
Roever allegedly told the man she wanted her former husband to “disappear,” and wanted her kids to be safe.
The man asked Roever if she wanted him “permanently out of the picture.”
“In the undercover video recording of the conversation Ms. Roever can be seen smiling and shaking her head in an up and down manner,” according to the documents.
Roever is now also charged with a second count of attempted capital murder for the alleged plot to kill her former husband.
