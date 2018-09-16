Man killed after one stab wound to his stomach area — 2 arrested, Wichita police say

The Wichita Police Department has arrested two people after an early morning homicide, according to a news release from Officer Charley Davidson.
At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1900 block of south Broadway. When officers arrived, they learned that there was a disturbance between a male victim and two male suspects, Davidson said.
The victim was stabbed once in the stomach area before the two suspects left in a vehicle, police said. He was found and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. This man has not yet been identified.
A 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested. The homicide is still under investigation.
