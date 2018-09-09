Family woke up to stranger banging on door before he fired a gun, Wichita Police say

A family of five was awakened at about 5 a.m. Sunday to a stranger banging on their front door, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.
Once awake, the family saw the man talking out loud, Officer Charley Davidson said in the release. They then saw the man use a handgun to fire two shots into the air.
The man was “unknown to them,” Davidson said. A 40-year-old man and 50-year-old man were inside the home with “their three juvenile children,” the release states.
Police were called to the home in the 3400 block of south Illinois in south Wichita.
While there, officers saw the man, now identified as 59-year-old David England, on the front porch with a gun in his hand, Davidson said. Police told him to put the gun down, and he complied.
England, of Wichita, was taken into custody, and officers found that he had three handguns and marijuana with him.
He was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
