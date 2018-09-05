Andover man pulled from fire died at hospital, fire chief says

A 65-year-old man who was pulled from a house fire Tuesday night in Andover died in the hospital Wednesday morning, Andover Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Russell said in a news release.
At around midnight at 835 South Verna in Andover, firefighters were called to a house fire. The caller reported a person trapped inside the home, Russell said.
Upon arrival, fightfighters found a “heavy fire” in the home, Russell said.
The 65-year-old man was still inside the home. After he was pulled from the home, he was taken to the Kansas Medical Center in very critical condition, Russell said.
This morning, the 65-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the fire, Russell said.
The house was destroyed in the fire and is “considered a total loss,” Russell said.
No firefighters were injured during the rescue, Russell said.
