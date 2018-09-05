Wichita police identify two women killed in Tuesday crash

Police have identified the two women in their 20s who were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in south Wichita.

At around 2:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to 31st Street South and Turnpike Drive, a dispatch supervisor said Tuesday afternoon. An SUV and a car had crashed at the intersection, which is near 31st Street and Oliver.

Uriel Salabao, 21, and Miyah Latney, 20, were turning left toward southbound Turnpike Drive in a 2015 Ford Fiesta when an eastbound Chevy Trail Blazer crashed into the side of the vehicle, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

The crash knocked the car off the road and onto nearby grass.

Salabao was driving the Fiesta when the crash happened. The Trail Blazer crashed into the Latney’s side of the vehicle, police said.





Latney was pronounced dead on the scene, and Salabao died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police did not identify the driver of the Trail Blazer, but Tuesday Officer Paul Cruz said he is a 38-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





No arrests have been made in the case. Davidson said the crash is still being investigated.

This is the 18th fatal accident in Wichita this year, police said.