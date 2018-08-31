Relative took Wichita baby back to parents before child died, police say

After Wichita police removed 2-month-old twins from their intoxicated parents Tuesday and gave them to a relative, that family member gave the boys back to their parents the next afternoon, police said Friday.
The next morning, one of the boys was found dead in a motel bed beside his father, a police report said. The other boy was placed in police protective custody. Both parents were arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail, and police are presenting their case to prosecutors Friday.
The family had been living at the Scotsman Inn for a week, police said. Tuesday afternoon police were called out to the motel, near Kellogg and Dugan, to check on the welfare of the children. The parents were intoxicated, according to police reports and statements by police.
Wichita police determined the children should be removed from the parents, Officer Charley Davidson said. They then gave the parents to a “responsible family member” that afternoon.
Police made a child neglect case on that incident, Davidson said. The case also was referred to the state child protection agency, Officer Paul Cruz said. Cruz said he did not know when it was referred to the state.
The next day, the relative brought the children back to the motel.
Davidson did not answer questions about whether police told the relative not to give the children back to their parents.
He said police have different options in such cases, and one of them is to give children to a family member who police determine is responsible, to lessen trauma for the family.
Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.
