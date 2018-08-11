Wichita man shot while sitting in a stolen car Saturday morning, police say

A 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stolen car outside of a house in south Wichita early Saturday morning when a man walked up and fired multiple shots into the car with a handgun, police say.
At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of South Gold, near Harry and Broadway, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the back. Wichita police said he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police checked on the white 2003 Chevy Impala the man and woman were sitting in and discovered it was reported stolen in a separate case, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
On July 26, about a mile away from the Saturday morning shooting, the Impala was reported stolen in the 1600 block of South Ida, police records show. It is unknown at this time if the shooting was related to the stolen car.
Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and police are trying to located a 34-year-old man who is the suspected shooter. After firing into the vehicle, the shooter fled on foot.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the stolen car should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Davidson said.
