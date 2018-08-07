Wichita woman pleads guilty to stealing guns from Atwoods

A Wichita woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to going behind the Atwoods gun counter in Park City, prying open the display case and stealing handguns.
Chaelyn Nichole Aaron, 28, admitted to going behind the counter and using a small, red crowbar to pry open the display case —eventually breaking the glass — at the store on March 28.
Aaron took seven handguns and stuffed them into a large handbag. Then she left the store at 6235 N. Broadway in Park City, just north of Wichita.
Atwoods surveillance footage helped Park City police and an ATF agent identify Aaron, who was charged with the thefts in late April.
Aaron’s sentencing date is set for Oct. 24. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
