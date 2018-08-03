Bond reduced for Oxford mother accused of killing daughter

Shelby Johnson, a 26-year-old Oxford woman accused of murdering her 7-month-old baby, has been granted a lower bond amount after her attorney said she would be better off out of jail because she’s pregnant.





The attorney mentioned Johnson’s pregnancy while requesting a bond reduction because Johnson has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk. Her attorney said she is 26 weeks pregnant. Sumner County prosecutors did not object, and the judge allowed her bond to be reduced from $250,000 to $100,000.





If Johnson posts bond, she will be subject to electronic monitoring, County Attorney Kerwin Spencer said. She had not posted bond Friday afternoon, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 26, Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder in the alternative, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment in the death of her daughter Jesslinn Hulett in early April.





A criminal complaint filed in Sumner County District Court details the events surrounding Jesslinn’s death.





On the night of March 31, Walmart surveillance footage shows Jesslinn with parents and her father’s two children. Jesslinn was in good health at that time, said Wellington police Sgt. Kurt Vogel.





Jesslinn’s father, Schuyler Hulett, said the family came home late that night to his home in Wellington. Johnson’s other two children were spending Easter weekend with their father.

Around 8:30 or 9 p.m., Hulett said he and Johnson put Jesslinn to sleep on his bedroom floor. Hulett’s two other children, ages 5 and 9, went to sleep in a different bedroom.

Around 11, Hulett moved Jesslinn from his bedroom to the living room, where he put her on the floor behind a sofa in the corner of the room.





Hulett and Johnson went to sleep in his bedroom about an hour later.





The next time Hulett saw Jesslinn, at about 8:30 the next morning, she was limp and not breathing. Milk was running from her nose and mouth.





That was a little over an hour after Johnson said she got up and fed Jesslinn two ounces of milk and then laid her back on the living room floor. Johnson went back to sleep for an hour — until Hulett came back into the room yelling for her to call 911.





Hulett attempted CPR and then decided it would be quicker to drive Jesslinn to the hospital. He called 911 and started driving.





Jesslinn would never breathe on her own again. Four days after she was checked into the hospital, the 7-month-old girl was taken off life support and pronounced dead.





An autopsy would later reveal Jesslinn’s fourth through eighth ribs were broken and healing. According to her autopsy, those were caused by blunt force trauma to the trunk. Johnson said Jesslinn never acted like she was in pain and did not cry, so it didn’t make sense that she had broken ribs.





Medical experts say Jesslinn’s injuries to her head could have happened only that morning, and not the during the night.





Asked if it was possible one of the other children in the house did it, a doctor at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita said it was “ridiculous.”





Katherine Melhorn of the Pediatric Critical Care Team at Wesley developed two theories about Jesslinn’s injuries, which included three skull fractures and brain swelling.





Jesslinn’s injuries were caused by someone violently shaking her until her head hit something, fracturing her skull. Or, if Jesslinn was not shaken, her head was hit against something hard at least three times.





Prosecutors say Johnson woke up, shook or beat Jesslinn, and then went back to sleep for an hour.

Johnson told an FBI agent that she never hit Jesslinn’s head on anything and had no explanation for how the baby got head injuries.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.