Wichita man shot in pursuit of would-be robber

Editor’s note: The victim who was shot was shot in the hip. The two men had previously met the two women at Club Rodeo. An earlier version of this story had incorrect information.
A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the hip while chasing a would-be robber late Tuesday night at his southeast Wichita apartment complex, police said.
The victim and his roommate told police that two women they had met at Club Rodeo knocked on the door of their home at Cherry Hills, 2200 S. Rock Road, and claimed they had car trouble.
While they were talking to the women through the closed door, one of the roommates heard a commotion in a back bedroom, police said. When he went to investigate, he found a man trying to get in through a window.
He left the apartment and began chasing the suspect, police said, and a second suspect got out of a car and fired a shot. The shot hit the victim in the hip, and he suffered a through-and-through wound.
The two male suspects then escaped in a white or silver car, perhaps a Monte Carlo or Taurus, the victim told police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to recover from his gunshot wound.
Investigators think the two women were used as decoys to distract the victims while the break-in occurred.
