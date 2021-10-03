Think you know Wichita news? Take our weekly quiz to see how you stack up (Oct. 3)

Welcome to the Wichita Eagle News Quiz. Each Sunday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This past week, a Kansas war hero came home after 70 years, a Food Network star is coming to Wichita and K-State has extended its contract with a well-known athletic apparel company.

Test your knowledge! Here is this week’s Wichita Eagle News Quiz:

If you can’t see the quiz, try this link.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.