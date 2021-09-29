Authorities identify teen who died after Monday car-semi crash west of Wichita

The Wichita Eagle

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old girl who was fatally injured in a Monday afternoon crash at 135th Street West and MacArthur as Stephanie Valentine of Norwich.

Valentine died at a Wichita hospital on Tuesday, the day after the Chevy Cruze she was riding in was hit by a semi, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The girl’s 43-year-old father, who was driving the Chevy, received serious injuries in the collision, Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

Authorities earlier this week said it appears the father either didn’t stop at a stop sign posted at the intersection as he was driving southbound on 135th or had “failed to yield to the crossing” semi in the moments before the collision, at 2:40 p.m.

He remained in serious condition on Wednesday, Blick said.