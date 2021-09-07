Local

Thousands still without power in east Wichita in ongoing Evergy outage

Screenshot of Evergy’s outage map as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Screenshot of Evergy’s outage map as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Courtesy of Evergy

Evergy reported more than 5,000 customers were without power in east Wichita Tuesday evening. By 8:45 p.m., 3,359 customers were still in the dark, according to the company’s outage map.

Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig said power should be restored for all customers by 10 p.m.

She said the outage was caused by a transformer failure and that crews are working on repairs.

The first reported outage came at 5:09 p.m., and Evergy initially estimated that power would be restored by 6:45 p.m.

Outages initially ranged from Oliver to north Rock Road and from East 29th Street north to Central Avenue.

KSN reported that many traffic lights in the area were out.

