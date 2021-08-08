Want to bask in sunflower fields? Here are six within an hour’s drive of Wichita 

A bee pollinates a sunflower at Klausmeyer Dairy Farm in 2020. This year, the owners of Klausmeyer started their fourth sunflower season in mid-July and expect it to continue through the end of August. The Wichita Eagle

Perhaps nothing says Kansas more than a photo or selfie of a sunflower field. After all, in 1903, the sunflower was officially proclaimed as “state flower and floral emblem of the state of Kansas.”

August and September tend to be prime months to find fields of the ubiquitous tall stalks with what the official state proclamation called “its strong, distinct disk and its golden circle of clear glowing rays.”

In recent years, several Kansas farmers and landowners have started inviting the masses to visit designated sunflower fields where they can get a social media-worthy picture and avoid trespassing.

“Most farmers don’t want random people in their fields,” said Greg Peterson of the Peterson Farm Brothers operation in Lindsborg, which calls its sunflower agritourism venture the Sunflower Trails.

Good for the farmers

Peterson said the brothers’ decision to plant and open up their fields helps achieve some other things besides helping keep unwanted visitors out of fellow farmers’ fields.

“Both my wife, BrookeAnna, and I love sunflowers for our own personal enjoyment and I thought it would be a good opportunity to get people out in the field and answer people’s questions about farming,” he said.

Fifth-generation farmers, Peterson and his two brothers have been sharing Kansas farming experiences through both entertaining song parody videos and information vlogs on the Peterson Farm Brothers YouTube channel, as well as their Facebook page.

While sunflowers are a popular backdrop for photos, they serve a practical purpose for farmers. Often planted as a follow-up crop during a single growing season, the sunflowers can provide a second revenue source when they are harvested and sold either to be used for birdseed or sunflower oil.

Realtor Diana Burress, who opens her Augusta farm’s sunflower field to the public for free, is planning to sell bags of birdseed that were harvested from the farm’s 143-acre field last year. The birdseed will also be available in the newly opened Marketplace at 67010 and Schneider Feed and Grain in Augusta.

Both Peterson and Debbie Klausmeyer of Klausmeyer Farm in Clearwater also pointed out the sunflowers are great for weed control and improving the soil for other crops.

Planning a visit to a sunflower field

If you’re planning to visit an area sunflower field open to the public, check the farm’s Facebook page or website to confirm fields are ready for visitors. Most of the operators have been posting regular field updates on their Facebook pages, from planting time to how the fields are progressing. It usually takes about 60 to 70 days from planting to bloom time.

While many operators advertise dates for visitors, they rely on Mother Nature’s good graces for growing and blooming conditions.

“We could have a hailstorm or a windstorm and then they’ll be laying on the ground,” said Becky Walters of Walters Pumpkin Patch in Burns, near El Dorado. “That’s the life of a farmer.”

Last year, sunflower moths decimated one of the fields at Cedar Creek Farms in Maize, said owners Aaron and Kara Smith.

The blooming season for sunflowers is limited.

“They are a short-lived flower and you need to make plans right away. It’s not a get-to-it-later kind of thing,” added Walters.

During my family’s visit to Klausmeyer Farm this past weekend, one of the staff pointed out that the first of the family’s three fields, which had started blooming in July, was starting to wilt but fortunately the farm’s second field was starting to bloom.

We enjoyed seeing and photographing the two fields in different stages. One of the grandkids remarked how the spikey heads of the immature sunflower head reminded her of a Venus flytrap, while the slightly downturned heads of the earlier blooming field still offered some colorful yellow petals.

Visitors are reminded to act respectfully to the crops and fields as well as one another; no smoking or littering either. All of the operators noted their fields are family-friendly; the Klausmeyer Farm operators spell that out clearly by saying no nudity is allowed.

Where to go

Here are six sunflower fields within an hour’s drive of Wichita that already are or will be open to the public.

Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch recently completed its new glamping cabin, which sits on the edge of the first sunflower field and is available for overnight rentals. Courtesy

Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 813 S. 119th SW, Clearwater. With three fields planted at different times, the owners of Klausmeyer Farm started their fourth sunflower season in mid-July and expect it to continue through the end of August.

The farm recently completed its new glamping cabin, which sits on the edge of the first sunflower field and is available for overnight rentals. Its new wedding venue is expected to be open soon too, said Debbie Klausmeyer.

Last year, one of the farm’s sunflower fields was used as a wedding setting, and this year at least one couple got engaged during a sunflower field proposal.

The fields are open sunup to sundown. Admission is $2 per person; take-home blooms are $1 per flower. Photographers may make arrangements to purchase a $20 photography pass for the sunflower season. Parking is available across the road from the main farm, next to the sunflower fields.

More information: klausmeyerdairyfarms.com, facebook.com/Klausmeyerpumpkinpatch or 316-703-5391

Cedar Creek Farm, 6100 N. 119th S. W., Maize. If you’re looking for sunflowers with color variations other than yellow, check out Cedar Creek Farms.

In just their second season of planting sunflowers, farm operators Aaron and Kara Smith planted a funfetti mix of sunflowers in a small patch within their four sunflower fields. Look for sunflowers in red, purple, strawberry lemonade, green and blue colors. They also will planted the Teddy Bear Sunflower variety that features fluffy dandelion-like flowers.

“We planted just a small quarter-acre section with them to see how they will do and if people will like them,” Aaron Smith said.

With different planting times, the Smiths’ four fields are expected to be in bloom between mid-August to early September, the Smiths said. The funfetti patch will be in the earlier blooming fields.

Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger or $20 per carload. A season pass for unlimited visits to the upcoming sunflower fields and the farm’s pumpkin patch, which opens late September, is $25 per person.

More information: facebook.com/cedarcreekfarmandpumpkins or 316-295-8718

Walters Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77, Burns. Proprietors Becky and Carroll Walters also planted an other-than-yellow sunflower variety — a purple-colored one — in one of their fields. The farm is planning a Sunflower Festival for its opening day on Saturday, Aug. 14. Along with the sunflower fields, visitors can check out the farm’s new sunn hemp field that will be turned into a maze activity later in August. Sunn hemp is a tall legume plant with bright yellow flowers.

Sunflower Festival activities Aug. 14 include Jenny Dawn Cellars from Wichita doing a release of its Sunflower Collection, jelly made from the wine being sold in the farm’s store, and live music being played by the Matt Engels Band from 1-3 p.m.

Weather and other conditions permitting, the farm will also be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Admission is $14.95 and includes access to the sunflower and sunn hemp fields and the farm’s play and activities areas. You-pick blooms are $1 for a single flower or $5 for six.

More information: facebook.com/walterspumpkinpatch or 316-320-4750

Kansas Maze Sunflower Festival at Gaeddert Farms, 13209 E. 82nd Ave, Buhler. Three years ago, after celebrating its 20th anniversary of offering a corn maze and pumpkin patch activity, Gaeddert Farms decided to make the state’s flower its main attraction.

With two different plantings, this year’s Sunflower Festival is anticipated to run from 2-8 p.m. Aug. 21 until Sept. 11 and will feature two special events. The farm’s Sunflower Trail 5K, with a competitive and noncompetitive option, along with a 1-mile walk/run, will happen Saturday, Aug. 28. More than 50 vendors, plus food trucks and live music, are scheduled for the Sunflower Craft and Art Market Saturday, Sept. 4.

Each $7 general admission ticket for ages 4 and older includes a free take-home sunflower and access to the fields, trails and photo props as well as the farm’s activities area with a jumping pillow, slides, swings and sand volleyball pit. Photographers can make arrangements for passes, said Tonya Martisko, one of the farm’s owners. Registration fees through Aug. 27 for the 5K run options are $50, while the 1-mile option is $40; same-day registrations will cost $5 more. Find more run/walk information at kansasmaze.com/sunflowertrailrun.

More information: gaeddertfarms.com, facebook.com/events/853169948572619 or 620-931-7667

Sunflower Trails at Peterson Farm Brothers, near 2951 13th Ave., Lindsborg. If you travel to the Peterson Farm Brothers’ sunflower fields, add a stop at nearby Coronado Heights to capture some photos of Kansas vistas as well.

Greg Peterson anticipates the operation’s 30 acres of sunflowers will be ready from around Aug. 25 to Sept. 10; visitors are welcome from dawn to dusk.

“I try to get them to bloom around Labor Day weekend because it’s usually cooler by then and people are out and about,” he said.

The fields are about a half-mile south of The Heights Wedding Venue, also owned by the Peterson Farm Brothers.

Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family, with Venmo accepted for digital transactions. No field parking is available this year; visitors should park on Wheatridge Road next to the field. Look for signage.

More information: facebook.com/PetersonFarmBros

Diana Burress/ B. Realty’s sunflower field, 9251 SW 115th, Augusta. Burress estimated the sunflower field on her and her husband’s farm will be ready “sometime in September.”

Burress’ husband, Walter, has been planting a field of sunflowers for her for years because the state flower is her favorite. (Her real estate business logo even includes the sunflower.) Burress then started telling her clients that they could visit and take pictures. When her husband posted about the field on a farm website, “it went crazy and people came from all over,” said Burress. That was around 2016.

Usually, Walter plants about five acres into sunflowers. Last year, he planted 143 acres, enough for the couple to harvest and bag up birdseed that will be sold in five-, 10- and 25-pound bags. About a year ago, Walter bought a nearby farm with a 40-foot-tall cinderblock silo that Diana painted in a sunflower theme. Visitors are welcome to visit the silo for photos too, she said, but keep in mind both the field and the silo are located on working, occupied farms. There is designated parking; parking along the road is discouraged because it’s a busy road, often including large farm machinery. The farm is a half-mile west of SW Thunder Road. No admission is charged.

More information: facebook.com/dianaburressrealtor