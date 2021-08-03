Slow start but Sedgwick County primary elections going smoothly, official said

Turnout was low, but voters came in steady over the lunch hour at Riverside Christian Church on Tuesday. The primary vote for two Wichita City Council seats are on the ballot. The Wichita Eagle

Tuesday’s primary election includes one Park City council race and two Wichita city council races and though turnout started slow the process was going smoothly, according to Sedgwick County election commissioner Angela Caudillo.

Voter turnout was low in Sedgwick County as of early Tuesday afternoon but Caudillo said she expects the final turnout to be higher.

Caudillo, who was appointed to the position last month, said her office prepares for a turnout of around 20% of eligible voters. It was around 3.5% of the roughly 68,400 eligible people around 1 p.m. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

“I would expect the number to go up some . . . So far the busiest time we have seen has been around the lunch hour,” she said around 1 p.m.. “We are really pleased, everything seems to be running smoothly. We’re keeping a close eye on anything though and like I said, if anybody has any concerns or questions, we encourage them to reach out to our office.”

The primary election includes Park City Ward 1 for City Council as well as Wichita City Council Districts 3 and 6.

Park City Ward 1 candidates include John Lehnherr, Angie Carter and Charley Davidson.

District 3 had seven candidates, including incumbent Jared Cerullo, who was appointed by City Council members after disgraced council member James Clendenin resigned. Clendenin stepped down rather than face ouster in a scandal over the production and attempted cover-up of a false political attack ad targeting Mayor Brandon Whipple in the 2019 election.

District 3 candidates include a few other familiar names: Planning Commissioner Cindy Miles, who ran for a county commission seat in 2020; Ian Demory, a 2019 mayoral candidate; and Jerome Crawford, a member of the Haysville Board of Education who has also filed to retain that seat. The district includes part of south Wichita.

District six candidates include incumbent Cindy Claycomb, as well as Maggie Ballard, Martin G. Garcia, Loren John Hermreck Jr., Dereck C. Reynolds and Andy Speck. District 6 of the City Council covers most of north Wichita and parts of the west side and includes parts of Old Town, Delano, Riverside, the North End, McAdams and more.

Caudillo said having two Wichita City Council elections upped the number of eligible voters for this election since Wichita is much more densely populated than other parts of the county.

The 2017 primary had one Wichita City Council race. Voter turnout was 8.4% of the 38,138 people eligible. The 2019 primary had a Wichita citywide mayoral race and at-large USD 259 school board race, both of which upped the eligible voters to 231,321, according to former election results. That election had a 10.2% voter turnout.

There were 20 in-person election locations on Tuesday as well as six drop boxes available for mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots can also be taken to any of the 20 voting locations as well as the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main No. 101 in Wichita.

Mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday and received by the election office by Aug. 6. About 3,600 people requested mail-in ballots and about 31% of those have been returned so far, she said.

Unofficial election results will be posted at sedgwickcounty.org/elections after polls close Tuesday night. The results won’t be official until the Sedgwick County Commission signs off on the results Aug. 12.

To look up voting locations, check sedgwickcounty.org/elections. For additional information, can the election office at 316-660-7100.

Contributing: Dion Lefler with The Eagle