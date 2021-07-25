Celebration of KS town settled by former slaves in 1877 to include free vaccine clinic

Nicodemus, one of the oldest surviving African-American towns west of the Mississippi, is on the Kansas African-American History Trail. File photo

One of the country’s oldest historically-Black communities is holding a free, one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic that includes a $50 gift card giveaway during it’s annual heritage and history celebration.

The 143rd Nicodemus Homecoming will take place Thursday through Sunday in the town, about 230 miles northwest of Wichita in Graham County. The free vaccination clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 12 and older. No identification or insurance is required. The first 40 participants will receive a free gift card.

There will also be free testing and health screenings on site for all ages.

The homecoming event, which commemorates the establishment of Nicodemus in 1877 by former slaves from Kentucky, is organized by the Nicodemus Historical Society with support from the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The town, which today has only a few dozen residents, was designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 1976 by the National Park Service.

In addition to the clinic, the four-day celebration will include a bus tour of the Ellis Trail, 5K run and walk, pancake feed, parade, vintage baseball game, live music and games. The celebration caps with a 10 a.m. church service and 1 p.m. luncheon on Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person for all four days; admission is free for children.

For more information about the vaccination clinic and other event festivities, go to www.nicodemushomecoming.org.