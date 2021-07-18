KHP identifies Marion couple killed in car-semi crash on I-135 south of Newton

. Wichita Eagle file photo

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the couple killed Saturday afternoon in a wreck on I-135 south of Newton as Denice and Raymond Bina of Marion.

An online crash report says Denice Bina was driving a Lincoln MKZ south on the highway when the car “left the roadway and went into the median” around 1:50 p.m. The car “came back onto the roadway and overcorrected” then crossed the median into northbound lanes, where it was hit by a Freightliner semi pulling a trailer, the report says.

The Binas both died in the collision. Denice Bina was 65. Raymond Bina, who was in the passenger seat, was 71.

The 25-year-old Udall man driving the semi was not hurt. The crash happened about two miles south of Newton, in Harvey County.