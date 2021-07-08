March demanding action on climate change planned for downtown Saturday

A group of Wichita high school and college students will march downtown to Naftzger Park and hold a rally demanding action on the climate crisis at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 10.

“We are hoping to get the conversation started about youth leaving and start talking about what we need to make Wichita last and a great place,” said Dolly Farha, head of the Wichita Sunrise movement.

The event will be hosted by the Kansas Youth Climate Action Coalition and is financially supported by The League of Women Voters and Women for Kansas.

“This event is not political,” Farha said. “There’s no talk of parties. There’s a little talk about policies, but this isn’t biased. This is about the climate crisis. It’s not about what someone is doing right or wrong. It’s not just for Democrats, Republicans or Anarchists or whoever you want to be. It’s for everyone.”

Farha will be one of six speakers, most of whom are between the ages of 17-20, who will speak at the event about how climate change will affect water, communities of color and those in poverty. They will also raise concerns that Kansas is falling behind in terms of developing and launching green technology. The event will be led by two high school students, Marissa Rapp, a senior at East High, and Jason Lin, a recent Maize High graduate.

“We are just hoping to get people interested in climate change conversation,” Farha said. “Hopefully, this won’t be the first one. It might be an annual thing, but I’m hoping it will be more regularly because the need is now. It’s not something that we can put off any longer.”

The group will meet at 10 a.m. at The Wave, at 2nd and St. Francis, and then march to Naftzger Park, according to the event’s Facebook page. Then at 10:30 a.m., the rally will begin, where attendees can hear speakers and talk to organizations and businesses at tables.

The event is expected to end at noon.

The League of Women Voters and Women for Kansas did not respond to requests for comment.

