Car crashes into Little Arkansas River in Wichita; driver wakes up on way to hospital

A Hyundai car was partially submerged in water after crashing into the Little Arkansas River near Nims and Stackman on Tuesday. (June 29, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police say a man woke up in an ambulance after the car he was driving crashed into the Little Arkansas River Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:20 p.m. to the 700 block of North Nims for a vehicle that had driven into the water, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. At the scene, a Hyundai car was partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River in the Riverside neighborhood.

Police Sgt. Bill Stevens told The Eagle that a 47-year-old man was the only person in the car, which was driving eastbound on Stackman Drive. The vehicle went off the road and into the river.

The man was unconscious when firefighters rescued him, but he woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Stevens said. The man had no known injuries.

Stevens said the crash may have been the result of a medical episode, the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a combination of the two.