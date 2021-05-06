Earthquake swarm in north-central Kansas included a 4.1 magnitude in Jewell County

Getty Images

A cluster of five earthquakes so far has shaken north-central Kansas on Thursday, with the strongest a 4.1 magnitude in Jewell County.

The Kansas Geological Survey reports the first earthquake of the day was also the strongest. The 4.1 magnitude started shaking at around 6:35 a.m. in between Mankato, Jewell, Randall and Formoso in northern Kansas.

Those tremors were followed by a 2.6 magnitude at around 6:47 a.m., then a 2.3 magnitude at around 7:16 a.m. A fourth quake, this one a 3.2 magnitude, struck at around 8:04 a.m.

No more temblors hit for the rest of the morning, but a 3.5 magnitude earthquake followed at around 1:20 p.m.

All five earthquakes in the swarm were in the same general area of Jewell County, which is about 175 miles north of Wichita.