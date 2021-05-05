Local

One person injured after chain saw accident in Big Ditch, official says

A person was critically injured during a reported chain saw accident in the Big Ditch on Wednesday, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor.

First responders were called at 12:40 p.m. to 71st and Cider, in south Wichita. That’s near Hydraulic and East 63rd Street South. At around 1:20 p.m., a first responder said the patient had been cut in the chest area, according to emergency communications.

The accident reportedly happened while he was cutting down a tree in the floodway, the supervisor said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
