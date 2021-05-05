One person injured after chain saw accident in Big Ditch, official says

.

A person was critically injured during a reported chain saw accident in the Big Ditch on Wednesday, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor.

First responders were called at 12:40 p.m. to 71st and Cider, in south Wichita. That’s near Hydraulic and East 63rd Street South. At around 1:20 p.m., a first responder said the patient had been cut in the chest area, according to emergency communications.

The accident reportedly happened while he was cutting down a tree in the floodway, the supervisor said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as they become available.