Where to find Kansas’ prettiest birds this spring

Birdwatching has become more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, often helping people cope during lockdown, as it became a safer, social distancing activity. Here are the birds coming in and around Wichita and the eight most popular places to watch them.

Chisholm Creek Park

Walking and biking the trails around Wichita parks can be great ways to find unique birds around Wichita, according to Bob Gress, the former director of the Great Plains Nature Center.

“Every little park scattered around Wichita is going to have something in it,” Gress said, but this northeast park at the Great Plains Nature Center, near 29th and Woodlawn, offers wetlands, woodlands and grasslands, therefore making it an excellent place for several colorful and unique species.

The bright blue Indigo Buntings can be spotted here, which is one of Gress’ favorite birds.

“Parks are used by a wide variety of purposes, and in any city park you’re going to be sharing the area, so be courteous,” Gress said.

Cottonwood trees in Sedgwick County Park

This west-side park near the zoo at 6501 W. 21st St. has many cottonwood trees that welcome nesting birds each year.

Watch for the tan and yellow red-eyed vireos and solitary vireos, and the orange and red Baltimore and Orchard Orioles who like to nest in large, leafy cottonwood trees in the park.

At the base of these giant trees and around tall shrubs, the ever-foraging Yellow Warblers might also be found, hopping along the ground. These tiny all-over bright yellow birds whistle in quick, high-pitched tones that can often be heard before they’re seen.

The trees in Oak and Pawnee Prairie Park

Similarly, Oak Park, at 1100 West 11th St., and Pawnee Prairie Park, at 2625 S. Tyler, are wooded areas that host several species of woodland birds. Expect to see colorful flashes of several types of warblers, in addition to the vireos and orioles.

“Oak Park is a historically good migrant trap,” Gress said. “It’s a wooded area right smack in the middle of Wichita and soon birders will be going there daily to see what has arrived in Wichita. It has a unique habitat that is conducive to those migrants.”

A unique gray bird with a white breast, the Yellow-billed Cuckoo can be found feasting on hairy caterpillars and other bugs throughout these wooded areas.

“They’re almost always heard before they’re seen and some locals call them ‘rain crows,’” Gress said. “They have a unique clucking noise and there’s an old saying that ‘When the rain crow calls it’s going to rain.’”

Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge

Taking a day trip to these wetlands is well worth the trip during the month of May, as shorebirds from all over the world will pile in, Gress said. Cheyenne Bottoms, at 204 Northeast 60 Road in Great Bend, and Quivira, at 1434 Northeast 80th St. in Stafford, offer several driving and walking trails in and around their wetlands.

From 3-foot tall, white, leggy Egrets to tiny, buff-colored Sandpipers, who scurry along shorelines, to the duck-sized black “swamp chicken,” also known as the Common Moorhen, these Kansas wetlands will be full of strange and beautiful migrating and nesting birds throughout May, according to Gress.

The Flint Hills

Just over an hour northeast of Wichita, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, 2480B KS-177 in Strong City, protects the last bit of tallgrass prairie in the world, and birds from all over the continent will be flying in this month to enjoy it.

Most commonly spotted will be the tiny black and brown Lark Sparrow and the Upland Sandpipers with tiny necks, little heads and fat, round bodies who balance on long legs, which bounce and scurry along the ground, searching for tasty seeds and insects.

“The best place to find upland sandpipers is the prairie because that’s where they nest,” Gress said. “It’s an interesting bird. It nests in grasslands in Argentina and then they come all the way to North America to breed on our prairies.”

In your yard and neighborhood

May is the month where many species of birds start nesting, and backyards and neighborhood parks are great places to find these species.

“I really like the idea of bird watching in your backyard,” Gress said. “Just walk around your neighborhood and local parks to listen to what is there. It can be an incredible experience.”

Chubby brown House Wrens and dark blue Purple Martins will sing as they settle into birdhouses in backyards. Red Cardinals, gray and orange Robins and Great Crested Flycatchers, with their gray mohawks and yellow bellies, will join in singing as they nest in trees in yards and parks, as well.

Some locals will even get a Yellow-crowned Night-heron to nest in their backyard. These gray birds have a long yellow plume on the back of their head and have been known to take up residence in trees in people’s backyards.

