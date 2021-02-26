Local

Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision near 31st and West Streets early Friday

Police say a woman died after she was hit by a vehicle before dawn Friday in the area of 31st and West Streets in south Wichita.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz confirmed in an email.

The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Reports indicate the woman was walking in the street when she was struck but it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Her name has not yet been released.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service