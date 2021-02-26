Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision near 31st and West Streets early Friday

Police say a woman died after she was hit by a vehicle before dawn Friday in the area of 31st and West Streets in south Wichita.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz confirmed in an email.

The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Reports indicate the woman was walking in the street when she was struck but it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Her name has not yet been released.