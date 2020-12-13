Another earthquake in east Wichita is the ninth since Thanksgiving

Geologists on Sunday morning recorded the ninth earthquake in east Wichita since Thanksgiving.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the Kansas Geological Survey both reported at earthquake at around 11:26 a.m. The USGS recorded it as a 2.8 magnitude. The KGS recorded it as a 2.3 magnitude.

Kansas geologists reported the epicenter in the 11300 block of East Killarney. That’s approximately a block east of Greenwich, about half way between Central and 13th.

Did you feel it? The USGS is collecting reports online. There had been 39 people who had reported feeling the tremors as of about an hour and a half after they hit.