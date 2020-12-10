One person critically injured in south Wichita house fire

One person was taken by EMS to a Wichita hospital after a fire at a south Wichita house on Thursday morning, Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said.

Fire crews responded to a fire call at around 8:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Ida, near Pawnee and Hydraulic, and found the front of the home engulfed in flames and smoke. The initial call reported that people were possibly trapped in the home.

A woman in the front yard said a person was trapped in the back of the home, Ocadiz said. Firefighters searched the house but the person had escaped on his own, he said.

He was taken by EMS to the burn center at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with critical injuries, according to Ocadiz. He didn’t know details of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the home is still being estimated.

“There will be probably significant amount of loss to the residence,” he said.