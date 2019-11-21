Four years after road construction started, East Kellogg partially opens to traffic

Costco shoppers, rejoice: Four years after road construction started on East Kellogg in Wichita, the highway has been partially opened to drivers, and left turns will soon be allowed at Webb Road.

Two lanes in both directions of travel were opened Thursday afternoon from Webb Road to K-96. The opening came a year ahead of schedule, officials said, but the speed limit is 40 mph on the freeway as the area remains a work zone.

“This project allows us to be able to efficiently and safely allow people to travel through the middle of our city, both helping to bring commerce to our area and goods that help our local economy thrive,” Mayor Jeff Longwell said.

The road work that may appear to commuters to be one large project is separated into two, one from west of Webb to west of Greenwich, and the other from Greenwich to west of K-96.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner, a former City Council member, said the two projects were originally estimated to take 11 years at a cost to city taxpayers of $102 million. Transportation officials found a way to work on the projects simultaneously, reducing the time to five years. The low bid was $79 million, saving taxpayers money, he said.

The total cost for the projects, including construction, design and engineering, is expected to be more than $300 million. The Kansas Department of Transportation contributed $162 million in T-WORKS funding. The city of Wichita paid for the remainder of the Kellogg and Webb portion, and the city, KDOT and Kansas Turnpike Authority paid for the rest of the Greenwich to K-96 portion.

Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz said money is not the only measure of cost for a road construction project.

“When you start thinking about travelers as your customers,” Lorenz said, “when you think about people sitting in traffic for 11 years instead of five years, and then when you start doing the economic analysis associated with sitting in traffic hour after hour after hour, you realize how expensive it actually is when you don’t complete projects sooner.

“There are many ways to express cost, money is one of them but ... time is money, and your customers want to get home to their families sooner.”

Roger McClellan, president of Wildcat Construction, described the size of the project in terms of the amount of dirt, concrete, utilities and steel that went into the project:

1.25 million cubic yards of dirt: That’s 775 acres of dirt a foot deep, or more than a square mile, that was hauled in or out.

145,000 cubic yards of concrete: That’s enough to fill 163 houses with concrete if the average house is 2,400 square feet with 10-foot-high ceilings.

116,000 feet of pipe: If it were lined up end to end, it would stretch from Wichita to Cheney Reservoir.

8.9 million pounds of steel: That’s enough to build 890 Keeper of the Plains statues.

Drivers can expect to see road construction continuing in the area for another two years. Ongoing work includes one more bridge over Kellogg, widening Kellogg between Greenwich and K-96 and building new ramps connecting the highway and the interstate.

The Webb Road interchange is expected to be complete this weekend, weather permitting, and left turns will be permitted under the direction of traffic control signals.

Construction on the project started in August 2015 as a partnership among the city of Wichita, Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Turnpike Authority. It is expected to be completed in late 2021.