‘I scream internally every second of every single day,’ swatting victim’s mom says

“I scream internally every second of every single day and it’s not ever going to stop.”

Those were the first words out of Lisa Finch’s mouth when she addressed the Wichita City Council Tuesday over the death of her son Andrew, killed by a Wichita police officer responding to a fake murder-hostage call at her family’s home nearly two years ago.

The Finch family is suing the city for $25 million in connection with the “swatting” that claimed her son’s life, but Lisa Finch spoke to the council not as a plaintiff, but as a grieving mother who wants her son to be remembered.

“The death of my son has impacted every single family member and the lives of the limited people he chose to let in,” Lisa Finch said. “I don’t mean me and just siblings, it includes aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and cousin’s kids. Andy was our family leader.”

Since the shooting on Dec. 28, 2017, the Finch family has been struck with additional tragedy twice.

Finch’s niece, Adelina Finch, 18, who was present at the shooting, committed suicide in January. Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jeremy “J.C.” Arnold, who found her mortally wounded in the south Wichita apartment they shared, killed himself two months later.

Lisa Finch said none of that would have happened if her son hadn’t been killed by police.

“He (Andrew Finch) assured we had what we needed and was sure to take care of any issue we couldn’t handle on our own,” she said. “He and Lina (Adelina) were the glue that held this family together.”

Lisa Finch suffers from both physical and mental illnesses and said her son was also her primary caregiver.

“My health prevents me from doing quite a few things,” she said. “If I asked him to do something, he got to it right away. Most of the time, I didn’t even have to ask,” she said. “He was loyal, understanding, loving, caring and such a family-oriented person.

“I am not ashamed of my mental illness. Times when I wouldn’t even get out of bed, he would come in as many times as it took to get me up and out of my room. There were two times I had ended up in the hospital for fainting. Both times I woke up to see him curled up in the chair next to my bed.”

Finch was an innocent and unintended victim of “swatting”– a hoax designed to provoke a special weapons and tactics (or SWAT) team response to a nonexistent emergency.

Tyler Barriss, 27, of Los Angeles, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for the bogus call that brought police to Finch’s house and other similar crimes.

Barriss, a serial swatter known within the online gaming culture, was hired to perpetrate the deadly hoax by a gamer wanting revenge on another player over a disputed $1.50 wager on a game of Call of Duty.

The Finches had nothing to do with the game or gamers, but Barriss sent police to their house by mistake because it was a former address of the person he was trying to target.

She said the screaming in her mind is always about the same thing: “trying to understand why my family members had to die when it was totally preventable.”

She laid much of the blame on city policies.

“They did not have to die,” she said. “Changes in policies need to come about so this never happens to another family again – more training for WPD, a better system of communication between dispatch and those out in the field of the city.

“The city of Wichita and the City Council members have a responsibility to make sure this never happens again to any family in this city.”

As usually happens with public comments, council members did not respond to Lisa Finch’s remarks, nor follow-up comments from Ann Jones, a local activist who has since become an advocate for the Finch family.

Jones spoke primarily about new details that have emerged in court documents showing the officer who fired the fatal shot, Justin Rapp, had a history of use of force.

“Rapp was referred to EIS every year from 2014 to 2017 for engaging in a high number of use-of-force incidents — at least 6 incidents in 6 months — but he still remained certified to use the sniper rifle that he deployed on Finch,” according to the pretrial order in the case, which summarizes both sides’ arguments.

Jones said that should have disqualified Rapp from active duty and from being armed with the sniper rifle he used to fire the shot that killed Finch from across a four-lane street.

She urged the council to settle the ongoing lawsuit and prosecute Rapp instead.

“End this for this family, end this for this community, and end this for the dedicated WPD officers who continue to serve and protect us,” she said. “Fire Officer Justin Rapp and charge him for the murder of Andrew Finch.”

Members of the audience applauded both Lisa Finch and Jones when they concluded their speeches.

Rapp is still a member of the police force and District Attorney Marc Bennett has declined to press charges against him in connection with the shooting.

The city’s official position is that Rapp was justified in shooting Finch in part because he believed Finch was actually a killer and hostage-taker as described by Barriss in his fabricated emergency call.

Also, the city has argued that Finch failed to follow orders being shouted at him by multiple officers at the scene, initially raising his hands but then turning his body and dropping his right arm, which Rapp interpreted as him reaching for a weapon.

Rapp fired the fatal shot seven seconds after Finch came out to his front porch to investigate the activity he saw outside the home, which police had surrounded in response to Barriss’ phony call.

In a related case, Rapp is seeking $31,450 in a lawsuit claiming lost wages, because during the investigation of the Finch shooting, he was barred from doing some outside security jobs he held in addition to his regular position as an officer.

He’s suing for projected wages plus interest “to the maximum extent allowed by law” and court costs, according to the lawsuit.