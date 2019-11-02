Kansas woman died after teen drove wrong way on highway, hit her SUV, officials say

A 54-year-old Kansas woman died after a driver went the wrong way on a highway and hit her vehicle head-on in Pottawatomie County, the Kansas Highway Patrol stated.

According to the KHP, the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday in St. Marys when a 2011 GMC Sierra truck driven by 19-year-old Joseph F. McIntyre, of St. Marys, went westbound in the eastbound lane of U.S. 24. He struck a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by 54-year-old K. Kathleen Cummings, of Belvue.

McIntyre’s truck came to rest in the median; Cummings’ vehicle went into the ditch.

McIntyre was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, the KHP stated.

