Troopers close all of northbound I-135 near north junction after ammonia truck crashes

State troopers have closed a portion of an interstate in Wichita as first responders, including a hazardous materials team, respond to an injury accident involving a tanker truck that is leaking ammonia.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:30 p.m. to an injury accident on northbound I-135 just north of the north junction with I-235. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers speaking on an emergency radio said a semi truck hauling high-pressure ammonia had crashed and that the tanker was leaking the gas.

Ammonia gas is colorless and has a pungent smell.

The hazmat team was called as first responders worked to free the injured semi driver, who was trapped in the cab. He was reported to be in serious condition in emergency dispatches. Emergency crews said they would need air packs as the ammonia smell was “getting strong.”

All of northbound I-135 is closed in the area with interstate traffic diverted onto K-96.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.