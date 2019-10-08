Wichita man dies after weekend motorcycle wreck on I-135

SHARE COPY LINK

A 57-year-old Wichita man died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle wreck on Saturday near I-135 and 13th Street, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis staff said Tuesday morning.

Per hospital policy, the person could not say when Michael Ralls died.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report: At Around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Ralls was headed northbound on I-135 when the back tire on a 1988 Honda GL1500 blew. Ralls steered the motorcycle toward the shoulder, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.