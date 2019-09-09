Trailer for Jenny Wood documentary

I am Not Scared - The Miracle of Jenny Wood teaser trailer Last May, popular Wichita singer Jenny Wood was nearly killed in a car crash that took the lives of her mother and niece. After months of hospitalization and therapy, she's returning to music to help her on her journey towards recovery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Last May, popular Wichita singer Jenny Wood was nearly killed in a car crash that took the lives of her mother and niece. After months of hospitalization and therapy, she's returning to music to help her on her journey towards recovery.

On May 5, 2019, popular Wichita singer Jenny Wood was riding in a car that was hit by a stolen SUV in the heart of downtown Wichita.

The crash killed Jenny’s mother, Maria Wood, and Jenny’s 12-year-old niece, Rosemary “Rosie” McElroy.

Jenny Wood was thrown from the car and rushed to an area hospital, where upon arrival, doctors estimated her chances of survival to be less than 5 percent.

While Jenny fought for her life, the community rallied behind her with vigils and fundraisers. Despite broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an undeniable broken heart, Jenny returned home after only two months. As has been evident her entire life, her music is the medicine that’s helping her continue on her road to recovery.