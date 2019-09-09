Local
Trailer for Jenny Wood documentary
I am Not Scared - The Miracle of Jenny Wood teaser trailer
On May 5, 2019, popular Wichita singer Jenny Wood was riding in a car that was hit by a stolen SUV in the heart of downtown Wichita.
The crash killed Jenny’s mother, Maria Wood, and Jenny’s 12-year-old niece, Rosemary “Rosie” McElroy.
Jenny Wood was thrown from the car and rushed to an area hospital, where upon arrival, doctors estimated her chances of survival to be less than 5 percent.
While Jenny fought for her life, the community rallied behind her with vigils and fundraisers. Despite broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an undeniable broken heart, Jenny returned home after only two months. As has been evident her entire life, her music is the medicine that’s helping her continue on her road to recovery.
