Boy dies on Fourth of July from injuries possibly caused by firework, Kansas police say

A boy died on the Fourth of July after from injuries possibly caused by a firework, Kansas police said.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported a child was “severely injured by a possible firework,” the Colby Police Department said in a news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release, which was posted on Facebook by the Thomas County Attorney’s Office. The investigation by the police department and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is ongoing.

