This fall, you won’t have Westar Energy to kick around anymore

October will probably be the last check you’ll ever write to Westar Energy.

Sadly, it won’t mean you don’t have to pay the electric bill.

Instead, you’ll be paying Evergy, a company you may have never heard of.

That’s because Evergy didn’t exist until about a year ago when Westar merged with Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light.

The new name has not been widely used to give Westar and KCP&L time to get used to working together, so any merger-related hiccups wouldn’t spoil the wedding reception.

But in a merger update this week, Evergy vice president Darrin Ives said “the time is getting close” to execute the name change.

He told Kansas state utility regulators that data collected from customers and employees has shown that both groups “are ready to adopt Evergy and the Evergy name.”

The company wants to roll out the new name in early October. It could be November if issues arise along the way.

Evergy will bombard customers with bill inserts, social media posts and newspaper and TV ads before, during and after the change, which won’t be as easy as it sounds, Ives said.

For starters, the company will have to change everything from billing letterhead to employee IDs to the logos on vehicles and even line workers’ hard hats.

One of the biggest problems with changing names is that when people get bills from a company they don’t recognize, they tend to think it’s a scam and throw them away, Ives said.

Another problem is that people are suspicious of employees who go out on service calls in their new gear.

And no matter what, some people will simply refuse to accept the change.

There are people in Wichita who still refer to the power company as KG&E, although Kansas Gas & Electric hasn’t been a going concern since it merged with the northern Kansas electric company Kansas Power & Light.

That was 27 years and two name changes ago.

“It can be a long process,” Ives said. “We acquired Aquila in 2008 and it took years and years to feel like we weren’t talking about Aquila and KCPL when we were talking about the new organization (Great Plains Energy). I know Westar had a similar event with KG&E 20-plus years ago now and felt like it took a lot of years to not talk about north versus south.”



