He was a sweet, fuzzy orphan in 1998. Now, this famous Wichita bobcat has died at age 20

He became quite the celebrity back in 1998 — a fuzzy 1-week-old baby bobcat, tragically orphaned when his mother was hit by a car while carrying him in her mouth.
The baby bobcat, dubbed Bobby, was handed over to the caretaker of the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, the little animal exhibit at Central Riverside Park. Connie Storrie took the kitten home and bottle fed him, hoping she’d be able to release him back into the wild. But at 2 months old, she realized, Bobby had imprinted on her. She took him to live in the little park exhibit, which has been home over the years to many injured and wayward animals.
Bobby lived there for all of his 20 years — a long life for a bobcat. A little more than a week ago, the staff went to check on Bobby and found that he had died of old age.
Now, Storrie and fans of the animals at the park are mourning the passing of one of the exhibit’s most famous residents.
“He touched a lot of peoples’ lives,” Storrie said. “We’re not getting a lot of questions because the weather’s cooler but we’re going to get a lot of questions when people start coming around wondering.”
Bobby had arthritis and had been declining through the winter, Storrie said. He was on pain medication that made him more comfortable, but when he was feeling bad, he was extra lovey. She could tell he wanted her attention in recent weeks, she said.
After he died, he was cremated, and the staff is trying to decide what to do with his ashes, said David McGuire, the superintendent for park maintenance and forestry in Wichita.
“I think Bobby was probably one of the most notable members of the family over there,” McGuire said. “He was a handsome boy, too.”
The small exhibit at the park is populated by animals like Bobby who have been injured or faced some kind of tragedy and needed care. It’s also home to a skunk, several birds and Chapa the Beaver, an escape artist who became so notorious, his image was featured on the 2017 Wichita Riverfest poster. Two years earlier, Chapa had broken out of his enclosure and embarked on an adventure that included swimming a few laps in the Arkansas River. A few days later, he was discovered trying to dig back into his cage.
Bobby also got out of his enclosure in 2015 when vandals cut a hole in his cage. The keepers found him pretty quickly, hiding in some shrubbery nearby.
The passing of Bobby has been hard for Storrie, and she said she expects it will be hard for longtime fans of the exhibit as well. She’s glad she’ll have a little time to heal before she’ll have to start answering lots of questions about Bobby.
“They feel like they’re your babies when you’ve raised them from young,” Storrie said.
The Kansas Wildlife Exhibit has been a part of Riverside Park since the early 1900s, and it was the city’s only zoo until the Sedgwick County Zoo opened in 1974. It has been home to native Kansas animals since the mid 1980s.
