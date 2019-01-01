Kansas firefighters put out blaze after New Year’s Eve party at wood hobby shop

Hutchinson firefighters battled through freezing conditions to put out a blaze at a wood hobby shop after a New Year’s Eve party, officials said.

Emergency crews were called just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to a reported commercial structure fire at 909 S. Main, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said in a news release. Firefighters found flames coming through the roof of the building and immediately called for all fire units in the city to respond.

“Sub zero wind chills hampered fire operations with a broken hydrant, freezing water, slippery conditions, and wet gear for the firefighters,” Beer said.

The building where the fire started was used as a wood hobby shop and is considered a total loss, fire officials said. A damage estimate was not released. Two adjacent buildings were saved by the approximately 40 firefighters at the scene.

A New Year’s Eve party had been held in the building until 3:30 a.m., about three and a half hours before the fire was reported, Beer said.