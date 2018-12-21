‘He inspires me’: Wichita police pay special visit to teen fighting rare disease

A pair of Wichita police officers delivered a special gift this week to a Wichita teen battling a rare, terminal illness.
Marky “The Rock” Burrola-Jaquez, 18, was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disease, resulting in fragile skin that can blister from the slightest contact. He can’t walk, he has eye problems and sometimes it’s hard for him to even swallow. But his disease doesn’t stop him from dreaming, and for the lpast few years, he’s dreamed of being a police officer, his mother said.
“You get that a lot from kids,” Wichita police Officer Blake McElwain said. “But with most of them, you know they could do it, physically, if they want to. With Marky, he can’t do that, so I wanted him to live that dream, even if it was just for a day.”
McElwain and his partner, Wichita police Officer Seth Arpin, surpised Marky on Wednesday by making him an honorary Wichita police officer.
“There are days I wake up and I think I have it rough, but then I think of Marky. I think about him every day, and he inspires me. So I wanted to give him something in return,” McElwain said.
“He’s always smiling. He’s always positive. He’s always appreciative and happy to see us,” McElwain said.
So what did they give Marky?
“They pretty much made him a police officer, something he wouldn’t be able to do with his disease,” said Melissa Jaquez, Marky’s mother.
“They brought him an actual police uniform, scaled to his size, with his name on it. A badge -- like a real badge. Officer Blake (McElwain) had his mother make Marky a blanket. They gave him framed police patches from all over the United States, a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag, badge coins -- the works.
“They even gave him a ‘Police Officer of the Month Award’ signed by (Wichita police) Chief Gordon Ramsay,” she said.
Jaquez said the gift “made Marky’s year,” especially considering the obstacles he’s faced with his rare disorder.
“I call it the world’s worst disease that no one’s heard of,” Jaquez said.
She said she knows of only one doctor who is researching a cure for epidermolysis bullosa. Marky is the only person in Kansas with the disease, after his brother, who also had the disease, died at age 14 five years ago.
“No one knows about it and that lack of awareness can really hurt when it comes time for treatment or research,” Jaquez said. “This is a disease that cannot be controlled through medication at all. Every day he wakes up is a gift.”
“He’s a boy’s boy,” she said. “He’s loved Marvel superheroes his entire life. Since he turned 18, he’s sort of growing out of it, but he’s always had a fascination with police officers. He calls them ‘the true-life heroes.’”
McElwain said he hopes his gifts raises public awareness of Marky’s disease. For more information on epidermolysis bullosa, visit www.ebinfoworld.com.
