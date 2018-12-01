This Wichita veteran and single mom is going to have ‘the best Christmas ever’

Lisa Mayfield, a single mom from Wichita who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, is known by neighborhood kids as “the lady with the toys.”
For Halloween, she gives out buckets full of candy and tubs full of toys. At Christmastime, she throws a party at her house for kids who otherwise might not get any presents.
On Saturday morning, she was on the receiving end of that kind of generosity, thanks to her oldest son and a local business owner.
Mayfield’s son Kyle, 24, sent a letter to David Hill, President of Christmas Decor by Superior Home Services and founder of One Spark, nominating his mom’s home for a full-on Christmas makeover through the Decorated Family Program, a national program created to thank veterans by surprising them and decorating their homes for free.
“She’s a single mom and always made sure . . . her sons had what we needed,” Kyle wrote in his nomination letter. “Many times she went without just so they could have food and basics other kids had. The holidays is one time she helps everyone else by taking her sons out to volunteer all over town. . . . So winning this . . . would make her smile like she deserves.”
Usually, Kyle and his brothers help Mayfield decorate her College Hill home, but it’s never quite as elaborate as she would like. This year, it’s going to be everything she’s always wanted, she said.
“This is going to be the best Christmas ever,” Mayfield said.
The lights going up on her house are be blue and white, Navy colors and the colors of her favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
“I’m so so so so so excited,” said Fawn Keith, who has been with Superior Home Services for five months and was at Mayfield’s home at 9 a.m. Saturday to surprise her. “When we received the letter from her son, there was just no doubt that Lisa (Mayfield) deserved these lights.”
Mayfield raised her three sons between 10 and 16 hour shifts, working her way up the ranks of the Navy until she was Command Chief at Whidbey Island. Her military duties often included long, demanding shifts that would sap the energy of an average person.
But Mayfield said she always found time to give back, and she taught her sons — Kyle, 24; Kaleb, 21; and Jakob, 10 — to do the same.
“There’s always someone out there with less,” Mayfield said. “We went through some tough times when money was tight, and it was important for them to know that.”
The lights on her house will go on each night at 5 p.m. and will stay lit until dawn.
Hill said Mayfield is the exact kind of person he likes to help out. Some of his employees volunteer their time to decorate houses like Mayfield’s, and they have the equipment and the climbing abilities to set up the lighting on a large house.
“This is what it’s all about,” Hill said. “It’s about giving back and saying thanks.”
