High utility costs cause woman to get behind on her bills

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
High electric bills over the summer caused one Wichita mother to get behind on her bills, leading to her electricity being disconnected for two days.
“That then caused everything else to fall behind,” wrote the single mother of two.
“I just wanna exhale and know that me and my kids are OK. I just wanna be able to know I don’t have to stress every day at work wondering if we’re gonna come home and something is cut off.”
The woman wrote on her Share the Season application that she had been denied assistance from other charities because of her income.
“Even with a decent job all it takes is one bill to be higher than usual and it can send you on a downward spiral,” she wrote.
A friend of her told her about Share the Season, and she has been able to receive help.
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $43,000.
Among the donors:
Marilyn Walsh, in memory of Glenn Walsh and Doug Walsh; Parlene C. Warren; Jean Wellshear; Fred and Betty Wilken, in honor of Ben Wilken; Gail Williams; Tom and Alice Wooldridge; William and Judith Wynne; anonymous, in honor of Horton and Akin; anonymous, in honor of Hazel Haynes and Robert Byrne; anonymous, in memory of Stewart B. Coffin; anonymous, in honor of Clarence and Frieda Unrau; anonymous, in memory of Tess Laree Herndon; anonymous, in memory of Emil and Irene Ridder; anonymous, in memory of William John Evans and Charles Christopher Parker, Jr.; anonymous, in honor of Danelle Hesse and Sean McKinney; anonymous, in honor of Vi Menzies; anonymous, in memory of Joyce; anonymous, in memory of Dr. Cliff Templeman; anonymous, in memory of Eldor Wulf; and 44 other anonymous donors.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon Dec. 14. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
Comments