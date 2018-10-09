I-135 blocked by tractor-trailer accident

Two tractor-trailers crashed near Newton on Tuesday morning on southbound I-135 and U.S 50. One truck overturned and spilled its load, the other jackknifed and closed the road.
By
Flooding in west Wichita

Weather

Flooding in west Wichita

A school bus is pulled out of high water on 13th Street between 119th Street West and 135th Street West on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Fraction rap song

Education

Fraction rap song

A Mayberry Middle School student and para-educator created a rap song to help students learn how to divide fractions.

“I’m a compromiser.”

Education

“I’m a compromiser.”

Klaus Kollmai, hearing officer for the Wichita district, oversees nearly 800 hearings a year for students whose principals have recommended extensive suspensions or reassignment.

Final remnants of Wichita Wingnuts sold at auction

Local

Final remnants of Wichita Wingnuts sold at auction

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.

Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Local

Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service