I-135 blocked by tractor-trailer accident

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.
Wichita, Kansas, police Sgt. John Bogle said a fatal shooting at 27th and Amidon may have been self-defense. Investigators think the man who died was trying to rob someone after a road rage incident on Wednesday night.
Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning on an accidental shooting at a home in the 1400 block of East Pike, near Hydraulic and Lincoln, at around 8:20 p.m. Monday. A man and child were playing with toy guns when a man was shot in the leg with a real gun.
Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.