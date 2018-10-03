Buddy the dog is called a hero

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.
Wichita, Kansas, police Sgt. John Bogle said a fatal shooting at 27th and Amidon may have been self-defense. Investigators think the man who died was trying to rob someone after a road rage incident on Wednesday night.
Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning on an accidental shooting at a home in the 1400 block of East Pike, near Hydraulic and Lincoln, at around 8:20 p.m. Monday. A man and child were playing with toy guns when a man was shot in the leg with a real gun.
Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.
18-year-old Resley Simone went out to his car early Sunday morning to find someone rustling in his backseat. Cody Greeson beat Simone then took his car and wallet and fled. Later Greeson would kill sheriff's deputy Robert Kunze.
About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The suspect in the case is dead. (Sept. 16, 2018)
