Raw video: Thousands turn out to honor sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze

The remembrances this week culminated Friday when thousands came to honor Deputy Robert Kunze's life with a 10 a.m. service at Central Community Church in west Wichita.
Candlelight vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Orangutan born at Sedgwick County Zoo

Zookeepers are planning “round-the-clock” feedings and snuggles for a baby girl orangutan born at the Sedgwick County Zoo while her mother recovers from a C-section.

Aerial footage shows flooding in Manhattan

The Riley County posted this aerial drone footage taken in Manhattan on September 3, 2018. The Corps of Engineers reported rainfall around 8.9 inches and around 3-4 inches fell in Riley County overnight.

