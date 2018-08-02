Two dead in Wichita from suspected carbon monoxide leak

Two people were found dead in south Wichita Thursday morning from a suspected carbon monoxide leak inside a home, police said.
At around 7:21 a.m., police were called to a house in the 300 block of East Kinkaid, near Pawnee and Broadway. Two people inside the house were dead.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that kills without warning, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015, a total of 393 people in the United States died from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning.
Gilbert Gomez said he was passing by the house on his bicycle when he noticed a woman knocking on the door. In a few minutes, after rounding the corner on his bike, he heard screams from the woman, who police said knows the two people who died.
Gomez said he and his girlfriend tried to help revive the two people, but it was too late. He said there was a strong gas-like smell coming from inside the home. He said he was told by police the suspected cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning was a generator running inside.
Gomez said the two people found inside were a man and a woman.
“It’s really sad,” Gomez said. “There was nothing we could do; it was just too late.”
Sgt. Scott Moon said he could not immediately release details about the identities of the people who died.
“At this point, I don’t know that it’s suspicious, per se. We treat every death seriously. We investigate everything as though it could be suspicious. In this case, I think it’s probably not,” Moon said.
