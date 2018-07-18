Watch as a Sedgwick County deputy gives a driver in need a push in the right direction

A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy pushes a stranded motorists car along the road. Sheriff's office identifies the deputy as Deputy Grissom..
By
Who is Charles Koch?

Business

Who is Charles Koch?

Charles Koch leads Koch Industries and is well known for his monetary involvement in political campaigns. Here's what you need to know about the billionaire CEO from Wichita Kansas.