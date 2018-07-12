Shooting stars: Eagle photographer shows you how to capture the Milky Way

On moonless summer nights, the Milky Way galaxy becomes visible to the naked eye. Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying traveled to western Kansas to show you how to properly photograph the scene.
By
Who is Charles Koch?

Business

Who is Charles Koch?

Charles Koch leads Koch Industries and is well known for his monetary involvement in political campaigns. Here's what you need to know about the billionaire CEO from Wichita Kansas.