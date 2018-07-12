Shooting stars: Eagle photographer shows you how to capture the Milky Way

Mary Powell's 75 Barnyard Weed Warriors lay waste to a west-side weed-infested lot Friday. The 75 goats devoured poison ivy, small trees and weeds, stripping away unwanted vegetation. “I couldn’t give them any better food,” Powell said.
Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
The Wichita Police Department’s new lead officer on felony-level cases involving animals developed her love of animals as a 10-year-old, when an adopted dog protected her from a suspicious man. Now Heather Frazier protects animals.
A 67-year-old man was found dead in his home after EMS responded to an unknown call. It's considered a suspicious death. The Sheriff's Office asks that you call 911 if you see his green Dodge truck with license plate 388KER.
Get a glimpse inside a Wichita fashion designer's Mid-Century Modern estate. Vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture and decor will be sold until Sunday. The first thing you notice when you walk inside Letizia Fuhr’s home is the carpet.
Protesters with Occupy ICE ICT were told to move for the second day in a row Tuesday as they attempted to protest at the corner of Woodlawn and Central in front of the shopping center where ICE has a building.
Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying explains how he photographed a severe thunderstorm that passed through Sedgwick County on June 26, 2018. Photos from the storm appeared in publications and websites around the world.
A home intruder who police say, broke into an off-duty officer and shot the officer in the leg has died in the hospital. The incident happened at the officer’s home in the 1900 block of North Stoney Point Court