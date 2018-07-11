Yellow wildflowers paint abstract lines across alfalfa field

A blaze of yellow wildflowers cuts through an alfalfa field in western Sedgwick County. A drone flight over the field shows the bright yellow flowers filling a ditch winding through the property.
