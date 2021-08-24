Ivermectin does not work for treating COVID-19, KU doctor says

The University of Kansas Health System’s Poison Control Center is routinely receiving calls about Ivermectin — a medicine commonly used to treat livestock — which has been falsely billed by some as a cure for COVID-19, a health system official said Tuesday.

Health experts say Ivermectin should not be used for treating people with severe COVID-19 illness, saying the best way for people can protect themselves from the virus is by getting vaccinated. But some states have seen a reported rise in requests for and misuses of the drug.

During a briefing Tuesday, Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System, said their poison control hotline has been getting one to three calls per month about using Ivermectin. He said the drug can be highly toxic if used improperly.

“People don’t want to get a vaccine because they may get a headache or feel bad for a day or two, but if you take Ivermectin in the wrong way or if you take too much, you can certainly get toxicity from it, including central nervous system toxicity and things like that,” he said. “So there are much more and worse side effects with Ivermectin. And it’s amazing to me people would still like to do this.”

The medicine is used for parasitic infections, prescribed only in specific situations, Hawkinson said.

Ivermectin is often available for purchase at livestock stores. In those cases, it is measured in doses with the expectation that the drug will be administered to animals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does approve some uses of Ivermectin for humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical formulations for head lice and skin conditions. But the FDA put out an advisory over the weekend warning people not to try to self-medicate as a means of treating COVID-19.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the agency said on Twitter.

Some apparently still believe the drug has applications for COVID-19 despite the warnings from health officials. On Monday, Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry said in a Facebook post that he wanted to bring one of his hospitalized friends some Ivermectin to treat a severe COVID-19 case.

“Please pray for cooperation from his caregivers and Hospital admin to allow his loved ones and friends to step in and assist with his life. If we do nothing his life will surely be taken from his 18 year old son, his family and friends,” the mayor wrote. “I need your prayers and comments to attempt to gain favor with the powers to be.”

The post, which was flagged by Facebook for potentially spreading false information about COVID-19 treatment, is no longer publicly available. Newberry did not reply to The Star’s requests for an interview Monday or Tuesday.

The Associated Press and The Star’s Katie Moore contributed to this report.