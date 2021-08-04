Coughing tigers with suspected COVID spur San Diego Zoo exhibit closure, officials say

A Sumatran tiger is shown at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata, near Athens, Greece. A San Diego Zoo Safari Park exhibit has been closed after six Sumatran tigers tested positive for the coronavirus after coming down with coughs, officials say. Associated Press file

A San Diego Zoo Safari Park exhibit has been closed after six Sumatran tigers tested positive for the coronavirus after coming down with coughs, officials say.

The virus has been found in tiger feces from the exhibit, zoo officials told KSWB, but samples have been sent to national labs for verification.

Zoo officials assume all six tigers in the exhibit have the virus because of their tight-knit nature, KGTV reported.

The tigers have coughs and show signs of fatigue and loss of appetite, but otherwise are in good health, KFMB reported. Veterinarians are monitoring them closely.

“As a standard quarantine measure, the Tiger Trail habitat will be closed to Safari Park guests until further notice,” a spokesperson told KGTV.

Two snow leopards in a separate exhibit at the zoo also tested positive for the coronavirus. A troop of gorillas at the zoo earlier came down with the virus but made a full recovery.

Zoo officials are working to vaccinate susceptible animals, KSWB reported.

