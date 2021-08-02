Kansas records 11 deaths statewide over weekend; five reported in Kansas City metro

Kansas City’s latest COVID-19 mandate took effect Monday, requiring most people over age 5 to wear masks in public settings. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded over the weekend in Kansas, five of them in the Kansas City area, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,266 since the pandemic began, according to public health officials.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 11 additional deaths since the last report was issued Friday. During the same time frame, there were another 1,703 confirmed cases and 52 hospitalizations, the state health agency’s data shows.

Five of the new deaths were recorded in the metropolitan area. Three were in Johnson County and two were in Wyandotte County, according to local public health agency data.

Both counties have seen rising cases as the region and nation continue to fight COVID-19’s highly contagious delta variant. Local health officials have amplified warnings recently as many have grown concerned about rising caseloads through the latest wave as many enforced restrictions have been abandoned and vaccination rates have stalled.

Some local government leaders have mulled a return to masks in recent days. In Kansas City, the latest COVID-19 mandate took effect Monday requiring most people over age 5 to wear masks in public settings.