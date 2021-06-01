Get COVID vaccination and a shot at a couple of laps at Kansas Speedway this weekend

Kansas City area residents 12 and older may be able to take two laps at high-speeds around a NASCAR track this weekend — if they agree to a COVID-19 test or vaccine.

Kansas Speedway is holding a raffle and allowing participants in a mass testing and vaccination event to drive single-file at highway speeds around their track.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the event, Race to End COVID-19, in a statement Tuesday.

“It is critical to our state’s continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated,” Kelly said. “The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19.

The event offers fans an opportunity to win tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Race in October and gift cards for the Oct. 24, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Race.

Vaccines and tests will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Opportunities to drive the track will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Details are posted on the Kansas Speedway website.

The raffle and track laps are the latest incentives offered to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Last week, the Metropolitan Community College offered a free 3 credit hour class to anyone who gets vaccinated at the campus clinic.

Several states, like Ohio, have created lotteries for recipients of the vaccine.

Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment Lee Norman said last week that Kansas was working on a similar program.

According to the KDHE 41.9% of Kansans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.