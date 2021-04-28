What does America think about Rangers allowing full capacity? Here’s what a poll says

Fans at Globe Life Field do “The Wave” between innings of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) AP

It’s been four weeks since Major League Baseball teams returned to games with fans in the stands after a season of playing mostly before cardboard cutouts due to COVID-19.

Does it mean Americans feel comfortable attending not only baseball games, but any outdoor sport?

Not just yet, suggests a new poll conducted by The Seton Hall Sports Poll.

“The Seton Hall Sports Poll asked Americans if they would be comfortable attending a full-capacity outdoor stadium event of any type, only 37 percent said yes, a number which rose to 46 percent among sports fans and 58 percent among avid fans,” a news release said on Wednesday. “The same question about attending indoor events found just 33 percent of the general public saying they would be comfortable, which increased to 43 percent among sports fans and 57 percent among avid fans.”

In addition to asking about attending games, Seton Hall Sports also asked fans if they agree with the Texas Rangers opening up Globe Life Field at full capacity, a move that has been criticized by medical experts.

And President Joe Biden called the Rangers’ decision “not responsible.”

According to the new poll, only 35 percent of Americans agree with the Rangers’ decision to allow full capacity in the 40,000-seat arena, with 46 percent in disagreement.

“Besides Opening Day, the Rangers have played to one other near sell-out crowd this month. This is the first year in which their new ballpark (Globe Life Field) is open to fans,” the release said. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, these numbers essentially reverse when we look at citizens within the state of Texas itself. While the sample size is quite small (110 respondents, seven percent of total polled), Texans supported the full capacity decision by a 48-36 percent margin.”

Masks are required at Globe Life Field, which was where the World Series was played during last year’s shortened season.

According to the release, when Americans were asked about attending outdoor and indoor events in April 2020, only 13 percent said they would feel comfortable attending. 12 percent said they would feel safe with social distancing while 72 percent said they would not feel comfortable “at all.”